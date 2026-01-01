Contact us

Discover Your Soulmate by posting advertisements in the newspaper, websites and on the digital media platform.
Bank Notices like Auction Notice, Demand Notice, Gold Auction Notice, Possession Notices etc
Name change ads are classified ads in newspapers etc that announce a name change for passport etc
Situation vacant ads, often called job vacancy ads that promote job opportunities and seek individuals.
Obituaries ads are those ads that announce a person's death and the life achievements, and family are usually included.
Lost-and-found ads are like classifieds that help people find lost things or get them back to their owners.
Public notice ads can cover legal notices, law or regulation changes, meetings, land notice or zoning changes, and more.
Court notice ads are placed to provide information about court hearings, summonses, judgments etc
Missing-person ads are information about the disappearance, such as the date and time the person.
Advertise a house for rent or sell a property online. Advertise a property on Dainik Hawk.
Brand ads—also called advertising campaigns or brand marketing—promote a brand or product.
Education Ads — To promote educational institutions such as schools, colleges, universities, and training courses.
Motor vehicle ads are those advertisements which includes sale and purchase of cars, bikes etc.
Travel and tourism commercials promote places and travel services to motivate people to travel.
Retail advertising is to promote products and services, attract new customers, and boost sales.
Shopping ads are used to boost traffic to e-commerce sites, sales, and product visibility.
Beauty parlours & salons ads offer a variety of services, deals on hair spas & treatments along with make-up services.
Entertainment advertising target new movies, video games, celebrities, and influencers.
Fitness ads encompasses fitness sector marketing. It covers gym memberships and supplements.
Service Ads are ideal for locksmiths, plumbers, pest control, deep cleaning, AC repair, etc.
Computer advertising offer laptops, desktops, software, peripherals, and IT support services.
Astrology advertising feature horoscope readings, birth chart interpretations, tarot readings, psychic readings etc
Tender notices are used by government agencies and businesses to get the best price for their procurement needs
Government ads for public health, social welfare, recruitment, and public service announcements.
Political party or its supporters make and publish political party ads to promote their ideas, policies, and candidates.
Election advertisements are prepared and published by political parties or candidates to influence voters.
DAVP advertisements inform the public on government policies, programmes, and activities.
Financial institutions like banks, investment businesses, insurance companies, and others print financial ads.